Inspired by friend's suicide, 19-year-old Lompoc High grad announces run for school board

Just months before his 2019 graduation from Lompoc High School, Alexander Murkison said his world was rocked when he learned one of his closest friends had died from an apparent suicide.
While Murkison acknowledged that the grieving process was particularly difficult for him and other surviving friends of his late classmate, he noted one fruitful outcome from the experience was that it brought to his attention an issue he now considers among the most important facing campuses.
“That was when I decided that mental illness was something that needs more support in the schools,” he said.
