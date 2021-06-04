The scene was set.
Clovis West trailed St. Joseph 85-83 with about 20 seconds left. The Golden Eagles had the ball and were sure to run a play for star shooting guard Cole Anderson, who certainly had a game-winning shot on his mind.
Sam Bazunga, though, had other plans.
Bazunga, St. Joseph's 6-foot-5 center, disrupted the Golden Eagles' half-court set, reading the play and poking the ball away into the Knights' end of the floor. Bazunga raced to the ball, scooped it up and took off for a game-sealing dunk.
His play was the final drama in St. Joseph's 87-83 win over Clovis West in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Open Division playoffs.
"They ran that play all game, so I knew where the ball was going," Bazunga said.
St. Joseph (26-2) will play at Fresno San Joaquin Memorial next week for the Open Division title. Clovis West fell to 18-4 on the season with the loss.
Bazunga was one of four St. Joseph seniors who teamed up to propel the Knights past the Golden Eagles.
Bazunga finished with 24 points, scoring on about a dozen dunks. Angel Ortiz, St. Joseph's 5-foot-7 point guard, had one of the best games in his career, slicing through the Clovis West defense with his array of lay-up moves to score 24 points for the Knights. Jincho Rivera, another senior, had 14 points.
Senior captain Steven Vasquez was held scoreless in the first half, but provided huge scoring plays in the second. Vasquez sank three second-half 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, making a number of plays that won't show up in the stat sheet.
Anderson, the Clovis West senior who's signed with UCSB, had 30 points. Isaac Martinez added 20 points for Clovis West.
The Knights will play in Fresno next week after Memorial beat Clovis North 84-82 in the other semifinal Friday night. Memorial is 21-1 on the season.
Clovis West center Marcel Sanders shifted toward the top of the key to receive a pass from the wing. Bazunga read the play and raced from the middle of the paint to the top of the key to poke the ball away.
"I knew if I went fast enough, I'd get a steal and be able to make a play," Bazunga said.
"Sam's got some good instincts out there," St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said. "He read the play. You've got to give credit to Clovis West. It was two great teams going at it and we knew it'd be a one- or two-possession game. Luckily, Sam made a huge play there to put us over the top."
Bazunga wasn't the only Knight to make a huge play. Bazunga and Ortiz carried the offense with 30 points in the first half. Vasquez then came through with his clutch 11 points in the second half.
Clovis West led 26-21 after the first quarter before St. Joseph tightened things up in a second quarter that ended with an acrobatic Ortiz lay-up and a 3-pointer from Martinez to give Clovis West a 43-42 lead at the break.
Anderson had 17 points in the first half. Bazunga had 16 at the break and Ortiz added 14.
Midway through the third, an Ortiz lay-up gave St. Joseph a 54-52 lead. Later, an Anderson drive and score tied the game at 59.
A Vasquez 3-pointer put the Knights up 66-62. St. Joseph led 66-64 after three quarters.
Dre Roman fed Jincho Rivera with a nice entry pass and Rivera converted for a 68-65 lead as the Knights began to inch away from the Golden Eagles. Another Ortiz lay-up gave the Knights a 72-65 lead. The Knights' lead ballooned to 79-68 with about five minutes left.
Marshel Sanders and Martinez scored back-to-back buckets to make it 79-74 before an Anderson 3-pointer made it 81-77.
Rivera scored to put the Knights up 83-77 and Anderson hit yet another 3-pointer to make it a three-point game.
St. Joseph had an inbounds near its own basket and Ortiz snuck out of the break for a wide-open layup before Martinez hit another 3-pointer to make the score 85-83. The Knights turned the ball over and Bazunga made a huge block on a Marshel Sanders drive to keep the Knights' two-point lead intact.
The Knights then turned it over again, giving Clovis West the ball with 26.6 seconds left and the score at 85-83. Bazunga then made his game-sealing play.
"Something I told the guys after was that not only was it a great win, it's one of the most well-played games that I've ever been a part of," Mott said. "Vance (Walberg) is a great coach, he had his team ready. He knew every play we were running and he was picking us apart down the stretch. It was just a great game."
Rivera was also big in the second half. He finished with 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Dre Roman, a junior, finished with 10 points.
But it was Vasquez who always seemed to be making the big play when the Knights needed it.
"Coming alive and helping my team by hitting big shots, giving us that energy and making the gym erupt, it's just a good feeling," Vasquez said. "Momentum in playoff games is a huge thing and you really need that on your side. It helped us out a lot."
Vasquez said it was a special night to play in front of a live gym.
"To play well in front of a crowd that saw me go from a bench player to a three-year starter was special," Vasquez said.
"Steve has been our leader all year and if anybody asks who our most valuable player is, it's 100% Steven Vasquez," Mott said. "Not only for what he does on the offensive side of the floor, but, more importantly, defensively. He's the leader of our group."