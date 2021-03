Jack Susank did a little bit of everything in the Royals' win over Nipomo. He led the team with 12 carries for 47 yards while making eight tackles, with a sack on defense. He also handled the kicking duties, making all three PATs and hitting a 38-yard field goal.

Jack Susank, Mission Prep, JR, RB/SB: 12 carries, 47 yards; total tackles (6 solo), 1 sack, 3-or-3 on PATs, 1-for-2 on FGs (long of 38).

