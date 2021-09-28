Another Santa Maria Valley running back had another monster game Friday. In the 8-man realm, Valley Christian's Jacob Sanders, who's won this award once already, rushed for 269 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. He also had a kick return touchdown and another interception. One note: Sanders racked up those 269 yards on an 80-yard field that's used in 8-man football.
