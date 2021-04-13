Jayce Gamble, St. Joseph SR LB

Not surprising to many, Gamble and the St. Joseph defense are having a stellar spring. Gamble is the tone-setter on that unit and the 'spiritual leader.' Any time he makes a big hit, the team just lights up.

Though he's known for those big hits, Gamble is really a good all-around linebacker, who is surprisingly solid against the pass for his size. Can Righetti block him Friday night? We'll see. There are so many intriguing matchups in that one, but slowing down Gamble will be a big focus for Righetti coaches.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.