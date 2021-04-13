You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jayce Gamble, St. Joseph SR LB

Jayce Gamble, St. Joseph SR LB

040921 Templeton SJHS 30.JPG
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0. The Knights have allowed just 20 points in four games this spring.

Not surprising to many, Gamble and the St. Joseph defense are having a stellar spring. Gamble is the tone-setter on that unit and the 'spiritual leader.' Any time he makes a big hit, the team just lights up. 

Though he's known for those big hits, Gamble is really a good all-around linebacker, who is surprisingly solid against the pass for his size. Can Righetti block him Friday night? We'll see. There are so many intriguing matchups in that one, but slowing down Gamble will be a big focus for Righetti coaches.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News