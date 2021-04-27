Jincho Rivera, St. Joseph basketball

Rivera had an up-and-down week, but finished strong with 42 points in the final two games of the week.
Rivera is averaging 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game this spring.
Joseph Bailey
