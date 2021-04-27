You are the owner of this article.
Jincho Rivera, St. Joseph basketball

All-Area: St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera voted MVP by sports staff
St. Joseph's Jincho Rivera drives in to the teeth of the Arroyo Grande defense during a Mountain League basketball game in January of 2020. Rivera averaged a double-double on the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds a game.

Rivera had an up-and-down week, but finished strong with 42 points in the final two games of the week.

Rivera is averaging 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game this spring.

