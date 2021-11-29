Many Christmas songs are traditional religious hymns or slow-paced popular standards. "Jingle Bell Rock" is anything but, with a rock-n-roll hook and upbeat tempo. This popular rockabilly Christmas song was first released in 1957 by Bobby Helms and it fit in perfectly with other songs of the era. It remains a fan favorite today.

"Jingle Bell Rock"

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bell swing and jingle bells ring

Snowin' and blowin' up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun.

(Chorus)

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancin' and prancin' in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air.

What a bright time, it's the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go glidin' in a one-horse sleigh.

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin' feet

That's the jingle bell rock.

(Chorus)

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin' feet

That's the jingle bell

That's the jingle bell

That's the jingle bell rock

Written by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe

Lyrics courtesy of Lyrics.com 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0