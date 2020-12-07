Joel Enriquez's journey from Santa Maria High to taking over for a future NFL pro

Player Profile: Joel Enriquez Santa Maria RB (2009-10) 5-9, 179 pounds Rushing for 11 TDs, 1,100 yards in 2010

Added two TDs receiving, two more on kick returns

Won three LPL 4x100 relay titles

Played two seasons at Hancock

Rushing for 750 yards, 4 TDs in 2013

During the 2013 football season at Hancock College, the Bulldogs needed somebody to take over the rushing attack that topped 3,000 yards in the year prior.

The Bulldogs had a huge void to fill after Cameron Artis-Payne, a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native, rushed for 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns all on his own. Artis-Payne signed with Auburn University after two seasons with the Bulldogs.

So who would coach Kris Dutra find to fill that hole left after Artis-Payne went on to play in the SEC? None other than Santa Maria High grad Joel Enriquez.

Enriquez wasn't a stranger to picking up rushing yards, though he was 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, a stark contrast from the 5-10, 220 pound Artis-Payne. Make no mistakes about it, Enriquez was quite an athlete himself.

At Santa Maria High, he topped the 1,000-yard mark in his senior season, rushing for 1,071 yards on 195 carries with 11 touchdowns. He also had two 80-plus yard touchdown receptions and two long kick return TDs.

So how did Enriquez do filling those big shoes left by Artis-Payne? Just fine. In the 2013 season, Enriquez led the Hancock rushing attack with 751 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games. Enriquez averaged over 93 yards per game that season, nearly doubling up the No. 2 rusher on the team.