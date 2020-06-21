John Lindsey: What causes this place to have such high humidity?

So why is it so humid east of the Rocky Mountains in summer?

At any given season, and at the same latitude no less, the weather along the East Coast can be so unlike that found along the West Coast. The areas of low and high pressure and the winds they produce can have radically different effects on the atmospheric conditions along each coastline.

The predominant weather feature along the Western Seaboard is the Eastern Pacific High — an area of high pressure over the northeastern Pacific Ocean.

The clockwise circulation around this high brings cooler air from the Gulf of Alaska, often producing a persistent marine layer during summer along the West Coast that reduces the need for air conditioners. During the winter months, this onshore flow generally keeps temperatures mild.

On the other side of the country, the predominant weather feature during the summer is the Bermuda High — a semi-permanent area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean near the Bermuda Islands

.

The clockwise circulation around this high brings warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea and produces the three H's — heat, humidity, and haze.