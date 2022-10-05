When Josue Elena was a sophomore, Santa Maria coaches moved the quarterback up from the junior varsity to the varsity three games into the Santa Maria program's 2021 season.

The move has benefited the program and the player. "Being moved up from the junior varsity was great," Elena said. "I got a chance to grow, to know my (varsity) teammates better."

"I saw it as an opportunity to help the (varsity) team and a good opportunity for me (personally)."

Elena had progressed steadily after his move up. Now, he's really delivering the goods for the Santa Maria varsity.

As of this writing the Saints were 2-5, including 0-3 in the Ocean League. Elena and Santa Maria second-year coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez spoke after a 34-22 league home loss to Morro Bay last Friday night.

Still, "Josue's been averaging about 250 yards passing the last two games," Mendoza-Gutierrez said.

"He's a tough kid, and a leader for this team."

Elena's durability was on display last Friday night.

He was sacked six times, including four by powerhouse Morro Bay defensive end Nami Hogue. Elena threw 51 passes. Still, he threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, a 15-yarder to Malachai Jordan near the end of the first half and a nine-yarder to Edgar Preciado on fourth down.

The touchdown pass to Preciado brought the Saints within 34-22 with 36.2 seconds left and gave them an outside chance.

Elena makes most of his throws on the run. Though he's plenty mobile, Elena, whose build is on the slight side, doesn't run the ball much. He has 19 carries for 81 yards and hadn't scored a rushing touchdown.

He's thrown for seven of them. Elena is adept at extending plays with his mobility in the pocket, giving his receivers extra time to work themselves open.

Though he was sacked six times Friday night, Elena was often able to evade a heavy rush and connect with a receiver on a medium-to-deep throw after a Saints receiver had taken advantage of the extra time and created space between himself and the Morro Bay pass coverage.

Elena was one of the athletes across the country who had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered schools closed statewide in March of 2020, in the early weeks of the pandemic.

Finally, Elena and other athletes across the state were able to start working out again in early 2021, though not in full-fledged team workouts.

"I would go and throw every day," Elena said. "We had pods. We just worked out in groups."

Before that was allowed, Elena still kept himself active. "I threw to a couple of (local) kids," he said.

Elena plays no other sports. He established his football roots early. "I live (in Santa Maria), but I played youth football with the Nipomo Cowboys," Elena said.

When teams were permitted, at last, to hold full-scale practices later in the first quarter of 2021 after football squads had worked out in pods, "It felt great," said Elena. "I had just missed the game so much. Throwing (full-scale) to my teammates again meant so much.

"It felt great to get to practice together as a team again. That first day (of full-scale practices), it felt really fun."

Elena and his teammates are in action next when the Saints play at Cabrillo at 7 p.m. Friday night in an Ocean League game.