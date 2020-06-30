Juggler helps social-distancing shoppers pass time outside Trader Joe's
UP IN THE AIR

Juggler helps social-distancing shoppers pass time outside Trader Joe's

Mark Wilder of Morro Bay entertains shoppers waiting in line outside Trader Joe's in Santa Maria because of COVID-19 social distancing.

Wilder said he works the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo stores to bring some positivity to people. 

He might be familiar to some for his work at the Santa Barbara County Fair in the past.

Juggling up to five balls while sometimes riding a unicycle, Wilder jokes with his audience that constantly changes as people rotate into the store as shoppers leave.

“lt could be worse. I could be playing the banjo,” Wilder said to his fans Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News