You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kacie Slover, Nipomo basketball

Kacie Slover, Nipomo basketball

Photos: Righetti and Nipomo duel in Mountain League hoops
Buy Now

Nipomo's Kacie Slover drives against Righetti's Abigail Salazar during a game last season.

Slover is having a stellar season, but she really showed out in a 66-64 overtime win over Nipomo on Thursday, April 22. She had 31 points to lead the Titans, including a 3-point shot in the final moments of regulation to force overtime.

The Titans then lost to Arroyo Grande on Friday when Slover had 14 points. She had 45 points and 14 rebounds in two games, adding four assists and two steals last week. She's averaging 20.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News