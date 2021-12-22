Arroyo Grande's two-headed monster on offense was Tynes and Puga, two players who impacted the game on the ground and through the air. Arroyo Grande and Lompoc had one of the more memorable games of the past season, with the Eagles beating the Braves 48-47. Canley topped 300 yards rushing in that game and Tynes had over 360 total yards. Those two teams will be in the Mountain League next fall, though without Tynes and Canley.
Tynes finished the year with 118 carries for 981 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He scored 21 total touchdowns on the season.
