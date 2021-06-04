Another week, another wild AOTW contest.

The female Athlete of the Week race was one of the most prolific contests the Santa Maria Times has ever had and it's difficult to not name both of the top vote-getters as winners, but there was enough separation created to crown one.

St. Joseph's Kai Oani is the female Athlete of the Week. Oani totaled 2,756 votes when the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday. That was just enough to edge out Santa Maria soccer star Yvette Abundiz, who finished with 2,588 votes.

Oani actually had fewer votes within the poll located on santamariatimes.com, with Abundiz leading 1,397 to 1,323. Oani made up that deficit with more votes on lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Oani had 681 votes on lompocrecord.com and 752 on syvnews.com. Abundiz finished with 468 votes on lompocrecord.com and 723 votes on syvnews.com.

Righetti swimmer Allie Cabiles finished third with 452 total votes.

There was also a close race on the male Athlete of the Week side. Pioneer Valley baseball standout Adrian Valdovinos won that honor with 695 total votes. Righetti swimmer Natas Coats finished second with 656 total votes. Nipomo sophomore Nathan Gardner, a budding track star, was third with 275 votes.

Valdovinos earned a nomination after he threw a complete game one-hitter and only faced two batters over the minimum in a win over Santa Maria last Saturday. Valdovinos walked one and struck out four as he needed only 78 pitches to get through the Santa Maria lineup. Coach Cody Smith said a leadoff walk was the only runner to reach second base against Valdovinos and he gave up a single in the sixth.

Oani powered the Knights in a 66-36 win over Righetti on May 26. She also had eight steals in that win. Though the Knights lost the next game to the Warriors, Oani had 15 points and three steals.

Abundiz, a junior, earned her nomination after she served up a corner kick late in the Saints' CIF title match at Kerman last Friday. Abundiz's corner was the assist on the game-winning goal to give Santa Maria its first CIF soccer title in a 3-2 win at Kerman.

She entered the week with 15 assists on the season.

Coats earned his nomination after he helped the Warriors finish second at the CIFCS Division 2 finals last Saturday. He won the 200 and 500 freestyle races and helped the Warriors win the 400 free relay.

Orcutt Academy swimmer Mason Enthoven also earned an Athlete of the Week nomination.

The other female Athlete of the Week nominees were Righetti basketball player Alex Paquet, Lompoc swimmer Madison McCarley and Orcutt Academy tennis player Amber Wey.

The Santa Maria Times thanks all its readers for voting once again this week and is grateful to have a community that helps support the area's students. Thanks also goes out to coaches and athletic directors who nominate Athlete of the Week candidates from schools in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties each week. Submissions are needed by Monday evening and can be sent to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.