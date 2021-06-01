052721 Righetti Seniors 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Kai Oani hands the ball off to teammate Maggie Perez during Thursday's Mountain League game at Righetti. Righetti won 49-45.

Oani has had a stellar freshman season and, perhaps, the highlight was her 21-point, eight-steal outburst in the 66-36 win over Righetti.

Though the Knights lost the next game to the Warriors, Oani had 15 points and three steals for St. Joseph.

