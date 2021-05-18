Thompson dropped just two games in a 15-3 win over Diamond Bar in a wild card win on May 11. She then won once at No. 1 singles in the Pirates' playoff loss to Ventura Foothill Tech, winning one of the Pirates' three points.
Kaitlyn Thompson, Santa Ynez tennis
