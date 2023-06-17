On May 25, Kali, an 11-month-old Rottweiler, arrived at Karing for Kreatures for an emergency visit. She was having difficulty breathing and was admitted to the hospital immediately.
Dr. Collins listened to her breathing and was alarmed at her abnormal lung sounds. I performed an ultrasound and diagnosed pleural effusion (an accumulation of excessive fluid in the pleural space or the space that surrounds each lung). When excess fluid accumulates in the pleural space, it impairs breathing, by preventing the lung from properly inflating. I then performed an ultrasound guided thoracentesis, or pleural tap, to remove the excess fluid. This means I use the ultrasound to guide the placement of a long needle into the chest to remove the fluid.
Approximately two liters of fluid were removed, which I sent off to the lab for analysis. My vet assistants X-rayed Kali and the left lung looked very abnormal. While Kali rested in the oxygen kennel, I sent X-rays off for a stat-read, so the results would be available within the hour. The radiology report revealed a possible inhaled foreign body. To further evaluate, I sent the ultrasound study to a radiologist for review and the results also indicated suspicion of an inhaled foreign object. Kali spent the day in oxygen and by the end of the day, I had to remove an additional liter of fluid from her chest. She was in critical condition and my graveyard nurse cared for her through the night. The next morning, an additional liter of fluid was removed from her chest.
I discussed the diagnosis with Kali’s family and they advised me that the inhaled foreign body was likely a foxtail or foxtails, since they live on acreage and have an ongoing challenge ridding the property of the dangerous weed.
Kali had stabilized, so her family needed to decide how they wished to proceed with her care. I advised them to transfer to UC Davis for surgical evaluation. I had a previous case in which a dog needed to have a lobe of the lung removed from inhaling foxtails, as this is usually the recommendation in cases like this. Since surgery is costly and outcomes can be unpredictable, Kali’s owners elected to provide supportive care, rather than transfer for surgery. Kali spent five days in the hospital on antibiotic treatment for her infection and oxygen support.
The fluid in her chest stopped accumulating and on the sixth day I removed her from the oxygen kennel to see how she did on room air. She was released from the hospital and went home on oral medication.
Kali is currently home with her family, where she serves as an emotional support animal for her human, Chris. Kali’s long-term prognosis is unknown, since foxtails can continue to migrate causing further damage or her body may develop scar tissue to encapsulate the foreign object. For now, I will continue to work with her family to evaluate her recovery. The West family hopes that their tragedy will educate others regarding the dangers of foxtails.
Kym West said, “Dr. Betchel saved our 11-month-old Rottweiler, Kali. She inhaled foxtails which became a serious infection. We have always checked our dog’s coats and feet for foxtails, so we didn’t think that a serious problem would happen. We have found out how very dangerous foxtails can be the hard way. I would tell everyone that they should not wait to remove foxtails from their yards!”
Foxtails are a very dangerous grassy weed that have a barbed seed head. Because the seeds are barbed, like a fishhook, they go in easily and move forward, but do not come out. The fibers are tough, so they do not break down easily in the body, which makes them particularly dangerous. They can move from a toe up the leg, from an ear to the brain, or from the nose to the lungs. They can cause serious infections, necessitate limb amputations, or even cause death. This is a case where prevention is the best cure. A gardener will be far less expensive than a hospitalization or surgery for your pet.
Like many, I too live on acreage and understand the challenge of ridding your property of foxtails. So, I’d like to review a few strategies. First, if you live in town with a fenced yard, simply mow them down. In a limited space, this is by far the best and least expensive plan. If you reside on property and removal is not realistic, then provide your pets with a safe place. Create a foxtail free dog run or take your dog out to use the bathroom on a leash. Finally, check your dog’s coat well for foxtails when they return from their outdoor adventures, paying close attention to the ears and between the toes. These safety steps can save you money and protect your pet from a tragedy like Kali’s.