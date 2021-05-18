042921 RHS AGHS 02.JPG
Arroyo Grande's Kathleen Hutchens (4) prepares to hand the ball off to teammate Andrea Stajic during a game against Righetti. Hutchens scored 43 points in a win over St. Joseph last week.

Hutchens has had a stellar senior season and added to it last week, scoring 18 points against St. Joseph on May 13 and going off for 43 points against the Knights on May 14.

She's averaging about 22 points per game this year.

