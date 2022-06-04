Ten Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School students, who are members of the Leos Club, recently joined senior citizens for a pozole brunch and painting activity.
The community service project took place at the Guadalupe Senior Center where about 40 adults spent time getting to know the little Leos.
"I felt proud of myself for doing this,’’ said Leo Mia Montiel, seventh grade. “I haven't done much to help our community before. I was nervous about what they would think. It was nice to help our elderly. And not just them, but our community."
"Thank you so much for giving my grandpa a good time today,’’ said Leo Amaya Uvalle, eighth grade. “The moment he walked in, he looked so happy and it really means a lot to me.’’
Club adviser and GUSD teacher Dr. Sandra Bravo described the day as “generations connecting."
“This event is just one of the ways that the students demonstrate their leadership,’’ Bravo added. “Every year, we have several projects that students plan and fundraise for. Our goal is to empower volunteers to serve their community while students learn to demonstrate their leadership and get to know the people in their community. Our motto is 'Let your Actions Inspire Others.' I am very proud of all the work these students do. We are small but mighty!”