Pu'a's probably been Nipomo's best player this spring, but he had his best offensive game in the rout of Atascadero on Friday.

The senior scored four times and topped 100 yards rushing for the only time this season. He finishes his five-game senior season with seven touchdowns.

Keyshawn Pu'a, Nipomo SR, RB/LB: 14 carries, 119 yards, 4 TDs.

