Kidasi Nepa, Righetti SR, RB/DB

Kidasi Nepa, Righetti SR, RB/DB

041621 SJHS RHS 03.JPG
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa runs during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.

It's been a lot of fun watching this guy play the last three years. He's such a physical runner and can always be counted on to carry the workload at running back. He's constantly chirping, sometimes more at his own teammates than the opponents.

Nepa's the heart and soul of the team when he steps on the field and he's a talented player. But another great thing about him is his drive. He rarely leaves the field. When a teammate had to leave the field Friday against St. Joe's, he shifted over and filled that vacancy on defense. When the player came back, he went and fills in for another at safety. He'll play some rover/linebacker, too, then carry the ball 20 times and also handle kick returns.

It wasn't enough to beat St. Joseph on Friday, but Nepa definitely deserves a spot on this list, just about every week.

Kidasi Nepa, Righetti SR, RB/DB: 15 carries, 48 yards; five tackles, 1 PBU.

