Kiwanis of Santa Maria to hold back-to-school shopping event Saturday

To help underserved families access new supplies and clothes for the school year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria will host its back-to-school shopping program Saturday morning at the Minami Community Center.

During the event, which runs from 8:30 to 10 a.m., 100 children from the Santa Maria Valley will partake in a pancake breakfast, organized by Kiwanis volunteers, where they will receive a $75 Old Navy gift card to buy new clothes for the upcoming school year. 

Each child also will receive a backpack filled with school supplies, including pencils, notebooks, binders and headphones for distance learning. 

In 2019, the Kiwanis Club's back-to-school shopping event involved taking families directly to Old Navy to assist in their shopping. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, slight changes were made to the event this year in order to continue supporting families. 

The Minami Community Center is located at 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria. 

For more information, contact Rudy Gutierrez at 805-863-6107 or through email at Rudyg81@hotmail.com

