With four starters and the top bench player returning, the expectations were clearly high for the St. Joseph basketball team this season.

But were they high enough?

St. Joseph is off to a historically strong start this spring.

The Knights have won 20 of their first 21 games, their only loss coming to state power Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.

They are clearly the best team in the region and among the top three teams in the CIF Central Section.

The Knights will likely be one of the four Open Division teams selected for the Central Section playoffs next month.

"We definitely had high expectations," St. Joseph coach Tom Mott said. "With four starters and our sixth man back, we knew we had a lot of experience and guys that are used to winning. We're pretty happy with where we are now, but obviously there's a lot of basketball to be played."

The Knights have a tight grip on the Mountain League title race, though two games against Nipomo (9-1) lie ahead this week on Thursday and Friday. A CIF Central Section title will certainly be a challenge. The Central Section doesn't have the depth of the Southern Section, but its top teams can hang with just about any in the state.

The top three teams in the Central Section aren't separated by much. The Knights are surely in the mix, with Clovis West (14-3) and Fresno San Joaquin Memorial (15-1) perhaps having the inside track for the top seed in the Open Division.

The Knights have been doing everything in their power to prepare for the playoffs, namely playing a schedule filled with top teams. They've beaten Bakersfield Christian twice, they have a one-point win over the Brentwood School, a 20-point win over Santa Barbara and a 35-point win over San Marcos. The Knights played at Woodland Hills Taft on Saturday and cruised to a 74-54 win.

They've played four to five games a week since early April. Mott said after months of starting and stopping and even training on the school's tennis courts, they jumped at the chance to play any team anywhere this spring.

"We figured we had done enough of the starting and stopping," Mott said. "The guys like to play. So, we wanted to give them as many opportunities to play games as possible. It's worked out well."

St. Joseph has dominated area competition. The Knights beat Arroyo Grande, the defending league champs and a SoCal Division 3 titleholder from 2020, 86-31 on May 14 and 92-59 on April 13.

On the season, the Knights are averaging 83 points per game and allowing just 53 points per contest.

This could be the best team Mott has had in his 12 seasons at St. Joseph, though the 2015-16 CIF championship team might have something to say about that. Senior Jincho Rivera, who rolled his ankle in last Friday's win over Arroyo Grande, leads the team with 18 points per game. Sam Bazunga, another senior, is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds a game.

Junior Dre Roman, a scoring guard with size and athleticism, is averaging 13 points and six rebounds while point guard Angel Ortiz adds 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and five assists a game. Senior Steven Vasquez provides 11.7 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per game.

Mott said Vasquez has done a good job of growing into a leadership role on this deep, experienced team.

"With this group here, our starting five has been together for the past two or three years, basically," Vasquez said. "Just being able to grow with them and learning how they play has helped me grow as a leader. I want them to get better before I focus on myself getting better. I think we've been able to accomplish that this year."

Sophomore Luis Marin and junior Elijah Allen can add quality minutes off the bench and Batosse Gado, at 6-foot-9, adds length and shot-blocking.

Bazunga has enjoyed playing 21 games in about six weeks after having a yearlong layoff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's pretty tiring, but we have plenty of time to rest. After each game we just ice and get ready for the next one," Bazunga said.

Vasquez said he's not surprised to see his team off to a 20-1 start and have their sights set on a CIF title.

"We hold ourselves to high standards and our entire starting five is above 11 points per game," Vasquez said. "The whole starting five is a threat and we really hold ourselves to the highest level of accountability that we can."

The Knights are scheduled to play at Nipomo on Thursday before hosting the Titans on Friday. They have a home game against a good Sacramento Capital Christian team (7-2) set for May 22. They then have a Mountain League make-up game against Mission Prep on May 24 before concluding the regular season with the two-game series against Righetti on May 26-27.

There will be no CIF state championship games this spring but there will be SoCal Regional championships. The Knight will learn of their playoff seeding on May 29 and will likely play in the four-team Open Division bracket, which has games set for June 4 and June 11.