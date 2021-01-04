Lamer, Aguilar claim titles in three-team Cal Poly wrestling tournament

Lamer, Aguilar claim titles

Legend Lamer and Samuel Aguilar claimed individual titles as Cal Poly hosted Fresno State and Utah Valley for a season-opening wrestling meet Sunday afternoon inside Mott Athletics Center.

Rather than wrestle dual meets, the head coaches elected to have their wrestlers compete as individuals in the 10 weight classes.

Lamer compiled a 4-0 record for the 149-pound title while Aguilar won both of his matches for the crown at 285 pounds.

Lamer won his first match with a 7-2 decision over Jaxon Garoutte of Utah Valley, followed by a 9-2 verdict versus No. 31 Cameron Hunsaker, also of Utah Valley. Hunsaker scored an early takedown before Lamer rallied for the win. A four-point near fall early in the third period clinched the bout.

Lamer pinned his final two foes to wrap up the title, scoring his first fall in just 55 seconds against Chris Deloza of Fresno State before completing his day with another fall in 2 minutes, 56 seconds, versus Aaron Gandara, also of Fresno State.

"Legend Lamer had a day, knocking off a nationally ranked opponent," said fifth-year Mustang head coach Jon Sioredas. "He has hit his stride and competes at a very high level. It is exciting watching him thrive in every measurable way."

While there were seven wrestlers at 149 pounds, Aguilar competed against just two other heavyweights and won both of his matches, eeking out a 1-0 decision over Chase Trussell of Utah Valley and earning an 8-1 nod against Randy Gonzalez of Fresno State.

In the first match, Aguilar scored an escape in the second period and rode Trussell out in the final period for the win. He earned three takedowns, an escape and a riding time point to beat Gonzalez.