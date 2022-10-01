The Nipomo girls volleyball team had hit a rough patch in its 2022 season.

The defending Ocean League champions had lost four straight and dropped to 5-8 after San Luis Obispo swept the Titans in three games in a non-league match at San Luis Obispo Sept. 1.

At that point, "We weren't too worried," said senior Nipomo middle Karina Logue, who is Titans coach Rocky Logue's daughter. "We played a tough pre-season schedule last year, too."

Still, "Our communication (on the court) wasn't where it needed to be," said senior Titans libero Morgan Doss.

Then came the Sept. 2 non-league home match against Madera County-based O'Neals Minarets.

Down two games to one, Nipomo rallied for a 3-2 win. The Titans out-scored the Mustangs 15-9 in game five.

Honnalee Kennedy (20 kills), Karina Louge (12) and Savanna Willett (eight) combined for 40 kills in that match. Junior setter Destinee Vongvone served 11 aces.

The win started Nipomo on a nine-match winning streak. At press time, the Titans were 14-8, 8-0. Dating back to last season, they had won 13 consecutive league matches.

The victory in the Minarets match, Kennedy, Doss and Karina Logue agreed, got the Titans back on the right track.

"Things started to turn around," said Doss. "We came together."

"I would agree with that," said Rocky Logue.

"I've known these players a long time. They're a great group to coach. They just needed the confidence."

Apparently, the Titans got it with the win against Minarets, which at press time was 13-14.

The Minarets match was the prelude to the start of the Titans' league campaign. Since Nipomo started defense of its league championship, the Titans have won in three sets in six of their seven Ocean League matches.

Nipomo beat Atascadero 3-1 at Nipomo Sept. 5 in the lone league match so far in which the Titans have dropped a set.

Vongvone is the team's best server. She leads the team in aces with 92. Vongvone got the Titans rolling in the first two games of a 3-0 sweep of Pioneer Valley in a league match at Nipomo Tuesday night. The Titans then swept Righetti 3-0 on Thursday.

Against Pioneer Valley, Vongvone, the junior setter, served the first eight points of game one and the first seven of game two.

She has a low, flat, hard serve that is tough to handle.

"She's our ringer on serves," said Kennedy, a senior outside hitter-middle blocker who is the team's season kills leader with 206. Karina Logue is second with 133.

Kennedy, who played for the Nipomo girls basketball team that won a CIF Central Section divisional championship in 2021 and made it to the third-place divisional game last season, said, "Destinee jump-starts us with her serve."

"Destinee has a wonderful serve," said Rocky Logue. Besides all the speed on it, "It moves a lot," the Nipomo coach said.

"Destinee is a wonderful setter. She's a great volleyball player." Vongvone leads the team in service aces with 94, to go with her team-leading 561 assists in 63 sets played.

The Titans have been solid on the serve-receive end. Doss has a team-leading 314 digs this season. Kennedy has 193 and Vongvone has 181.

Nipomo made it to the second round of the Division 2 Playoffs last year, and the Titans are in Division 3 this year, though, according to section guidelines, they can be moved up to Division 2, moved down to Division 4 or kept in Division 3 come playoff time.

"We hope for a longer playoff run this time," said Doss. "That's our goal."

Rocky Logue thinks his team can accomplish that goal.

"We just need the confidence," said the Nipomo coach. "When we have the confidence, we are a really good volleyball team. We can play with anyone."