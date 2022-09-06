Firefighters memorial site should not be developed
This is a response to a recent letter about development at the firefighters memorial site. This is a historical landmark and shouldn't be torn down. This is where firefighter Alvin Newton lost his life fighting the fire. This will increase both foot and vehicle traffic and be an eyesore. There are other places to build, this not a good plan for Main and Broadway. When will the city stop tearing down our historical landmarks?
Marvin Gerletti
Santa Maria
Honor our elders and celebrate joyful moments
Now that the closures of the pandemic have waned many are returning to regular schedules and making up for missed travel.
I would like to remind everyone that it’s easy to forget that our elders took the brunt of illness during the pandemic. Especially those who lived alone in isolation from friends and family.
For those who lived in residential senior housing, it was also a different time for people. For instance, our community teams worked tirelessly to maintain a connection between residents and their families through virtual communication, and we had to be especially creative in providing door-to-door activities to keep their spirits high.
It’s with this in mind that I would like to ask everyone in the community to take a few moments out of their busy schedule during the week of Sept. 11-17 to honor an elder.
This is an important week in the senior living community -- National Assisted Living Week. This year’s theme is “Joyful Moments”. This theme is especially meaningful given the past two years and it encourages everyone to find happiness, joy, and fulfillment in both the big and small moments in life.
Whether a senior lives in your home, your neighborhood, or in a senior living community, this is the time to let them know that you care. We suggest a simple gesture such as writing a card of appreciation or a small token such as giving a plant, or a flower, or dropping off treats to a senior living facility.
As someone who works daily with the senior population, I can tell you that a little kindness goes a long way to making a person happy. So please consider making Joyful Moments for our elders from Sept. 11-17.
Tracy Flaherty
Nipomo
Nonsensical politicians
Let's face it, we have too many incompetent politicians running our lives? New York city has declared itself a "sanctuary city" and welcomes all foreigners, good or bad. Yet they don't make these immigrants prove whether they've had a COVID vaccine or not.
Most likely, they don't confirm any type of vaccines for immigrants which are required by U.S. citizens for various diseases. Now they have arguably the best tennis player to ever live, Novak Djokovic, who wants to come to their city to compete in the U.S. Open tennis championship, legally mind you, and he is not welcome until he has proven that he has had his COVID vaccines. What?
Why must a mayor and governor make such inconsistent policies. Maybe Novak should have flown from Serbia into Mexico, paid the cartel to get him across the border illegally, and then volunteer to be transported to New York where he would have been welcomed with open arms, and could have played in the U.S. Open. Why must we have so many nonsensical politicians?
Stay cool!
David Dickinson
Santa Maria