Hats off to PCPA and 'Sound of Music' crew
Words cannot express how much my husband and I enjoyed the PCPA production of The Sound of Music. Having been PCPA fans for years we were astounded by the superb performances of the singers, the gorgeous scenery and absolute professionalism of all the cast. Hats off to PCPA - you have a couple of lifelong fans!
Marilyn Bensen
Santa Maria
Had enough of recycling wet garbage
I tried to recycle the wet garbage under the latest program. I am the same age as the mayor, and we know that is how it used to be. We had trash cans of a practical size for cleaning. We had pickup twice a week.
Now in my elder years I have weeks of garbage, diseases, insects and rats at my home. At 83 I am wrestling with a huge can with a hose in the front driveway trying to clean the congealed garbage out. I have had enough of this garbage.
Was this program such a sudden surprise that the City couldn't get a plan, a program, a workable policy for garbage removable in a safe and sanitary manner?
The City has had federal money dumped in amazing amounts since 2020 by both administrations. Our city is swimming in our federal tax money, but it can't pick up the garbage?
Any mayor or city council that can't get the trash removed and provide us with a safe and healthy city should resign. Santa Maria city government has the responsibility to manage our money, keep us safe, secure, and healthy.
Patricia Lala
Santa Maria
Legislating high school start times criticized
Sad that our legislature decided to prohibit high schoolers from having the experience of afterschool employment.
When I was in high school, I was an early riser, and my high school offered 7:30 a.m. classes. No one had to sign up for them, it was voluntary: When we selected our classes, we had choices of various classes starting on the half-hour and as early as 7:30.
No one was forced to take 7:30 classes, but I did, along with a number of other students. That option meant I could take six classes each day, and be out by 2:30, enabling me to be on-the-job by 3 p.m. in my small town in Indiana.
I took the same approach in college taking 7:30 a.m. classes throughout my undergrad years.
It’s unfortunate the legislature was so ignorant. If classes are offered throughout the day, no one should have to take a 7:30 class unless they choose to. Why is it our legislators find the need to stick their ignorant noses into things they don’t understand?
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
SMHS teacher Willie Yanez left lasting mark
On Aug. 17 the Santa Maria Valley lost one its finest educators: Santa Maria High School's Willie/Bill Yanez.
Yanez taught at SMHS for nearly four decades. He was a professional — through and through. Every day he dressed to the nines. (I honestly don't know if I ever saw him without a suit shirt and tie!) The rest of us teachers had a role model to follow. (Or at least try to.)
Throughout those long many years, students knew Yanez meant business. But he could also be so very cool! Yanez taught his "nuggets" to not only be better students; he taught them to be better people.
In addition to teaching, Yanez coached basketball and baseball. He was tough and demanding, but Coach Yanez's athletes knew he cared about them, both on-and-off the court/diamond.
Moreover, Yanez took on other roles at SMHS. He was a club advisor, the Friday night football game announcer, and a mentor to younger teachers. I was one of the lucky English teachers who had Yanez as a mentor and a champion. On his last SMHS graduation day, I was honored to walk with him — side by side — as we entered the football stadium, circled the track, and sat to observe his final commencement ceremony.
After retirement, Yanez continued to be the "Voice of the Saints" on Friday nights. In addition, he was a student-teacher supervisor to many, many aspiring teachers. Another role Yanez undertook was that of guest teacher (also known as substitute teacher).
Students at SMHS continued to learn lifelong lessons when Yanez stepped into their classrooms. One day, he was the guest teacher for for my classes. At that time, I taught students who faced a variety of challenges. After a day of meetings, I returned to class, just as Yanez was closing up the classroom for the day. I asked him how the day went, and he responded, "Liz, I can tell you one thing. You certainly earn your money."
To be complimented by my mentor was a gift that I have always cherished.
Elizabeth Osborne
Santa Barbara