Letters to the Editor: Oil and cops don't mix

Oil and Cops Don't Mix
The Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association, a police bargaining union, advocates for restarting Exxon offshore oil drilling with up to 70 dangerous tanker trucks a day on the 101. It seems odd that a police union would spend its time fighting for offshore oil drilling, especially since taxpayers - not ExxonMobil – fund the County Sheriff’s Department. It’s also odd that public safety officers would want to risk a repeat of the 2015 Refugio oil disaster or worse yet, expand oil tanker truck traffic on a main evacuation route for our region, threatening explosions, spills and forest fires – a serious threat to public health and safety. Support for oil corporations is not the only thing that is worrisome about the SBDSA. It’s also how it approaches issues of race and ethnicity.
The Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriff’s Association displays a giant thin blue America flag on its Facebook page, a direct counter to the Black Lives Matter movement protesting the murder of Black people. It also participated in a blatantly anti-immigrant (specifically Mexican-American demonizing) political ad in the year Trump got elected. Police unions and associations according to the New York Times are one of the major stumbling blocks to police reform.
Hurtful videos and images and full-throttled support for dangerous oil drilling and trucking aren’t the kinds of things you’d expect from a public employees bargaining union. We expect better.
Jonathan Ullman
Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter
Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, California
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!