Letters to the Editor: Oil and cops don't mix

Oil and Cops Don't Mix

The Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs Association, a police bargaining union, advocates for restarting Exxon offshore oil drilling with up to 70 dangerous tanker trucks a day on the 101. It seems odd that a police union would spend its time fighting for offshore oil drilling, especially since taxpayers - not ExxonMobil – fund the County Sheriff’s Department. It’s also odd that public safety officers would want to risk a repeat of the 2015 Refugio oil disaster or worse yet, expand oil tanker truck traffic on a main evacuation route for our region, threatening explosions, spills and forest fires – a serious threat to public health and safety. Support for oil corporations is not the only thing that is worrisome about the SBDSA. It’s also how it approaches issues of race and ethnicity.