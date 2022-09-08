Ojai author and native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead his 10th annual autumnal equinox nature hike at "sky island" on Pine Mountain Sunday, Sept. 18.

The 3-mile hike will consist of a walk through a thick forest of pines, white fir and incense-cedar located at 7,000 feet, nearby to the Ventura coast. 

The outing will start at 9 a.m. with a possible car caravan of about 36 miles up Highway 33 from the Maricopa Plaza, (1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai) to the Reyes Peak trailhead.

0
0
0
0
0