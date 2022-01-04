Construction crews and a 350-ton crane arrived in downtown Solvang on Dec. 30 to install six new steel lighting columns at the Solvang Festival Theater as part of the $4.7 million rebuilding project that's underway.

The custom-made columns, which replaced a set of 47-year-old wooden utility poles, each weigh in at more than 12,000 pounds and rise more than 50 feet above the theater, according to Scott Coe, theater executive director.

The new infrastructure is said to provide a safer, more structurally sound experience for audience members and actors, as well as lighting technicians who operate from the top of the towers during performances.

The rebuilding project, which began in September, includes complete replacement of the theater's rear wall, addition of cantilevered panels and acoustically engineered paneling.

With support from the community, the theater has raised over 90% of its initial goal, according to Coe, who noted that due to increased costs of construction, the goal had to be adjusted by more than $5 million.

Completion of the renovation project is slated for July 2022.

