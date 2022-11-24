The 16th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids donation drive will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 through Thursday, Dec. 15, when members of the community are invited to gift new bicycles and helmets for distribution to underprivileged children in Lompoc during the Christmas holiday.
The seasonal drive since 2006 is held each year in December to honor the memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in a vehicle accident in 2005 at age 17.
Those who would like to donate are invited to arrange a time to drop off a new bike and/or helmet at 1341 Marigold Way, in Glen Ellen, between Dec. 1 and 15. The number to call is 805-735-6350.