The Lompoc Police cruise and car show event will make its return Friday, Aug. 5, after a two-year pause due to the pandemic to celebrate its 18th year in the community.
During the second to last Old Town Market celebration of the summer — themed Public Safety Night — motorcycles, cars and trucks, will cruise back and forth down stretches of Ocean Avenue, and land at Ryon Park where visitors can get a close-up view of a wide range of unusual — and, in some cases, unique — vehicles as part of the annual car show.
A Best in Show winner will be named and featured on the event poster and T-shirts for the 2023 version.