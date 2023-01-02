Chumash Charity Golf Classic Check Presentation.jpg

Kirsten Cahoon, director of shelter operations for Good Samaritan Shelter, left, and Lindsay Soleimani, VP of Philanthropy for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast accept a check for $50,000 from Gary Pace, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians business committee member outside the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Reservation. The funds raised were from this year's annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic.

 Contributed

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians annual Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000, benefitting Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria and the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program which provides grants to help local classrooms address high-tech needs.

The two-day tournament that was expanded to three days this year, was held in September at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.

This year's Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $150,000, with proceeds split evenly between three regional nonprofits including Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0