2022 Powwow picture 1

Dancers perform during a previous Chumash Intertribal Pow wow.

 Contributed

Singing, dancing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in the township of Santa Ynez.

The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will mark the first time the tribe has hosted the annual event in Santa Ynez since it was moved in the 1990s to Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara, a spokesman for the tribe said.

 

0
0
0
0
0