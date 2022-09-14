Singing, dancing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in the township of Santa Ynez.
The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It will mark the first time the tribe has hosted the annual event in Santa Ynez since it was moved in the 1990s to Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara, a spokesman for the tribe said.
He noted that the celebration also marks a comeback year after its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
“We are excited to bring the Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow back to Santa Ynez,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “It’s always a special time when tribes are able to come together to celebrate heritage, and it’s a great opportunity to share our culture and traditions with the general public.”
A gourd dance at noon, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m., will mark the start of the powwow each day, which is the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ largest cultural event of the year, according to the event schedule.
The Chumash Inter-tribal Powwow is a zero waste event and guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles.
Admission is $5 and parking is free.