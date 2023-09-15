Four Vandenberg Middle School students were given a glimpse of college life at UC Santa Barbara over the summer at Tech Trek Science Camp, a 1-week program designed for girls entering eighth grade who are interested in the sciences.
Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) with assistance from Coast Hills Community Foundation, sponsored the four middle schoolers with an opportunity to explore the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) via hands-on experiments during their weeklong stay.
Aylani Duenas, Octavia Ritter, Natali Santos, and Rylee Theis were nominated by their teachers to attend the camp in July before being selected by AAUW representatives in a final interview, an AAUW spokeswoman said.
2023 marked the 25th year that AAUW of Lompoc has participated in the annual event, sending a total of 80 girls to camp over the years, the spokeswoman said.
Students lived on campus for a week, attending classes taught by credentialed middle school teachers who were joined by women professionals presenting in the fields of math, science and technology.
Tech Trek Camp was originally launched in 1998 at Stanford University with the goal to bring awareness to women underrepresented in STEM industries and offer a path forward to college and a career in STEM.
A total of eight camps were held this year at various campuses including Whittier College, CSU Fresno, UC Irvine, Sonoma State, UC San Diego, UC Davis, and two at UC Santa Barbara.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.