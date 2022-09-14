Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: How long can fresh eggs be kept in the refrigerator before going bad? -- Opal A., Garden Grove, California

Opal, it's recommended to eat your eggs within 60 days of purchase to get the best flavor and freshness. However, eggs can be stored at room temperature for up to a month if you do not clean your eggs. Washing removes the "bloom" on the egg.

Never eat eggs that have a discolored yoke such as green, black or some other color that is not the usual pale yellow to deep golden hue. -- Heloise

