Dear Heloise: How long can fresh eggs be kept in the refrigerator before going bad? -- Opal A., Garden Grove, California
Opal, it's recommended to eat your eggs within 60 days of purchase to get the best flavor and freshness. However, eggs can be stored at room temperature for up to a month if you do not clean your eggs. Washing removes the "bloom" on the egg.
Never eat eggs that have a discolored yoke such as green, black or some other color that is not the usual pale yellow to deep golden hue. -- Heloise
Dear Heloise: I'm currently seeing a man who loves salmon. He goes salmon fishing every year. He usually likes to place part of his catch in a smoker and smoke the fish. While it tastes good when it's prepared that way, I would like to surprise him with a new taste. A friend of mine said you had a really good salmon recipe. Would you like to share that recipe with all of us salmon lovers? -- Jackie S., Hillsboro, Oregon
Jackie, no matter how it's prepared -- fresh salmon, smoked salmon or my mother's recipe for salmonettes -- it's always good. Here is the "Heloise" version of preparing salmon:
14 ounces canned salmon (or tuna)
1/4 cup liquid from salmon (or tuna)
1 heaping teaspoon of baking powder
Pepper to taste (optional)
Drain the salmon or tuna and reserve 1/4 cup of the liquid. Put salmon or tuna into a mixing bowl and break it apart into small flakes using a fork. Add flour a little at a time, the slightly beaten egg, and then pepper (no salt). Mix well, but don't overmix. Add the baking powder to the reserved liquid and beat well with a fork until foamy. Pour this back into the fish and blend together, but, again, do not overmix.
Using two teaspoons, or small spoons, scoop out the mixture with one spoon, and then use the other spoon to push the mixture of the teaspoon into a deep fryer that is half full of hot oil. After they are browned (watch them carefully, because it won't take long), drain them on top of a paper towel and serve immediately.
If this recipe sounds tasty, you'll probably like some of my other recipes in my pamphlet "Heloise's Main Dishes and More." To receive a copy, go to www.Heloise.com or send $3 along with a stamped (84 cents), self-addressed, long envelope to: "Heloise's Main Dishes" P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You'll find new ideas for dinner or lunch, as well as recipes that are sure to please everyone in your family. -- Heloise
Dear Heloise: If there is one food I make sure I never run out of, it's rice. It will last up to one week in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. You can use it as a base for leftovers. Just cut up meats or veggies and heat it up with rice, and you have a complete meal. -- Katy J., LaFollette, Tennessee