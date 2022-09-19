The 85th annual Danish Days festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon in downtown Solvang after three days of food, music, parades and family activities that marked an exciting comeback following two years of cancellations brought on by the pandemic.

From Friday to Sunday afternoon, attendees were treated to a dose of Danish culture that honored local tradition and celebrated the establishment of Solvang by Danish Americans in 1911.

According to Anna Ferguson-Sparks, a spokeswoman for event organizers the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, thousands from near and far attended the weekend event.

091822 Danish Days 02.JPG
The Babes on Bikes motorcycle club from Los Angeles, and others, wore Viking helmets as they waited to throw axes in the arena during Solvang’s Danish Days celebration on Saturday.
091822 Danish Days 03.JPG
A shark in the Fabulous Five Families parade entry chases a water gun wielder during Solvang’s Danish Days celebration on Saturday.

