Santa Barbara County's air quality alert was downgraded to a watch Friday as conditions from the Alisal fire began to improve and their impacts diminished.

Smoke and ash from the fire still have the potential to affect air quality, according to Air Pollution Control District and County Public Health Department officials, but any impacts are not expected to be as significant as they were earlier in the week.

The fire consumed more than 16,901 acres after igniting Monday in the Santa Ynez Mountains and was 41% contained as of Friday afternoon.

The situation continues to be dynamic and air quality conditions can quickly change, with the potential to exacerbate heart or lung conditions, officials said.

As a precaution, time spent outside should be limited for older adults, pregnant women and children when smoke can be seen or smelled.

+7 Alisal fire containment reaches 41%; 3 residences destroyed The Alisal fire on Friday increased to 16,901 acres and is 41% contained after crews overnight made significant progress, although the blaze has destroyed three residences and threatens hundreds more buildings, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.

When air quality reaches unhealthy levels, officials recommend that all residents head indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, close all windows and doors, and drink plenty of fluids.

Essential workers who must work outside during wildfire smoke conditions are advised to use a properly fitted N95 mask for protection.

Should symptoms develop after exposure to smoke and soot — repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness — locals should contact their doctor, officials said.

For updates on local air quality conditions, visit www.ourair.org/todays-air-quality or fire.airnow.gov to view the fire and smoke map.