Dear Heloise: Every time I purchase cheese, it will develop mold after a couple of months. I keep it in the refrigerator and wrap it tightly, but this is a problem -- and an expensive one, too. How can I keep my cheese from getting moldy? -- Dee W., Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Dee, we checked with a manufacturer of cheese and were told that all cheese will show mold after a time, even when refrigerated. Try to consume your cheese within a three-month period after purchasing to avoid the mold problem.

It will be more difficult for mold to grow on hard cheese, such as some cheddars or Parmesan, but over time, they, too, will grow mold. -- Heloise

