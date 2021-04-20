Alzheimer’s Association offering respite care grants to Tri-County residents in need

The Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter is offering financial assistance to Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura County caregivers in need of respite care for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.
Reimbursement grant funds are designated for Tri-County residents using or in need of adult day services or in-home care, a spokesperson for the association said, noting that short-term respite care is used by many caregivers to complete chores or household tasks that are otherwise difficult to accomplish when caring for family members with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
“COVID-19 has made life challenging for everyone, especially persons with dementia and their caregivers,” said Kathryn Cherkas, director of programs at the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter. “As we’re seeing more COVID-19 vaccines being administered and restrictions lifting a little more, these scholarships can provide a much-needed break for local families impacted by dementia who may be feeling stressed, overwhelmed and isolated.”
Caregivers must meet certain criteria in order to be eligible for the grant, including the ability to pay initial services to be invoiced to the association for reimbursement and proof of dementia diagnosis. Both caregiver and patient must be U.S. citizens or legal residents of the U.S. and either the caregiver or the person with dementia must have lived in the Tri-County area for 10 plus years. Proof of extreme financial need also must be provided.
“This is a unique funding opportunity for our chapter, and we are excited about the opportunity to support as many caregivers as we can,” Cherkas said.
To apply for a scholarship, contact the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
The Alzheimer’s Association also is available for additional information, support and advice.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
