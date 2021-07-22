Local nonprofit American Veterans United will hold a monthly general meeting at 11 a.m. July 24 at the American Legion Post 211, 636 North H Street in Lompoc.
Veterans living on the Central Coast are invited to attend.
Merchandise will be on sale at the meeting and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterwards.
The nonprofit aims to help veterans and their families, including those seeking support with benefits and claims.
Meetings are typically held on the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, contact Henry Alfaro at 805 529-1313 or email avuinc@yahoo.com.