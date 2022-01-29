Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A girl was born to Michael Christian Evans and Veronica Antoinette Morelli on January 19, 2022. 

A girl was born to Renato Mendoza and Lorena Escamilla on January 19, 2022.

A girl was born to Johnnie Ray Reyes and Savannah Christine Valdez on January 20, 2022.

A boy was born to John Daniel Beach Jr. and Katherine Anne Beach on January 20, 2022.

A girl was born to Steven Anthony Valle and Jennifer Yamilex Valle on January 22, 2022. 

A girl was born to Yeran Jose Aguirre and Leila Rochelle Richardson on January 25, 2022. 

