Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Michael Christian Evans and Veronica Antoinette Morelli on January 19, 2022.
A girl was born to Renato Mendoza and Lorena Escamilla on January 19, 2022.
A girl was born to Johnnie Ray Reyes and Savannah Christine Valdez on January 20, 2022.
A boy was born to John Daniel Beach Jr. and Katherine Anne Beach on January 20, 2022.
A girl was born to Steven Anthony Valle and Jennifer Yamilex Valle on January 22, 2022.
A girl was born to Yeran Jose Aguirre and Leila Rochelle Richardson on January 25, 2022.
