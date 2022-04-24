Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Mario Melendez and Elizabeth Ramirez on March 21, 2022
A girl was born to Steven and Brittany Heisler on March 21, 2022
A boy was born to Felix Cruz and Guadalupe Garcia on March 22, 2022
A boy was born to Angel Lua and Nayeli Tovar on March 22, 2022
A girl was born to Luis Magana and Maria Sanchez on March 22, 2022
A boy was born to Kali Williams on March 22, 2022
A girl was born to Jesus Guzman and Xochitl Becerra on March 24, 2022
A boy was born to Raul Ortega and Karen Reyes on March 24, 2022
A girl was born to Matthew Perez and Alisa Santana on March 24, 2022
A girl was born to Jacob and Alyssa Salinas on March 26. 2022
A boy was born to Victor Santos and Gladis Ramirez on March 29, 2022
A girl was born to Abel Arredondo and Marta Santillan on March 29, 2022
A boy was born to Jose Henriquez and Jennifer Cruz on March 29, 2022
A girl was born to Christopher Owens and Lacy LeBlanc on March 29, 2022
A girl was born to Jamie Mudford and Marissa Puga on March 29, 2022
A girl was born to Steven and Kiersten Torres on March 30, 2022
A girl was born to Angel Reyes and Liliana Nunez on March 30, 2022
A boy was born to Claudio Gonzalez and Elpidia Gonzalez on March 31, 2022
A boy was born to Daniel Morales and Gladys Silva on March 31, 2022
A boy was born to Ronald Marquez and Rachael Romano on April 1, 2022
A girl was born to Isidro Morales and Sonia Padilla on April 1, 2022
A girl was born to Ernesto Pulido and Nancy Alvarez on April 2, 2022
A girl was born to Daniel Gil and Yessica Romero on April 2, 2022
A girl was born to Angel Rodriguez and Jocelyn Maciel on April 3, 2022
A boy was born to Jaren and Alisa Rowan on April 3, 2022
A girl was born to Octavio Huerta and Jannette Anguiano on April 4, 2022
A boy was born to Gerardo and Paola Nava on April 4, 2022
A girl was born to Kameron Bothwell and Vanessa Gonzales on April 4, 2022
A girl was born to Andres Camarillo and Marisela Pena on April 5, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Hernandez and Cirenia Nolasco on April 7, 2022
A boy was born to Jose Antunez and Laura Nayeli Olivera on April 8, 2022
A girl was born to Gavino Martinez and Mariyola Olivera on April 9, 2022
A girl was born to Vincent and Mia Estrada on April 9, 2022
A boy was born to Denis Odin Legarta and Wendy Perez on April 9, 2022
A boy was born to Francisco Bedolla and Gabriela Peres on April 10, 2022
A boy was born to Adrian and Felicia Cardenas on April 11, 2022
A girl was born to Christopher Tryon and Jennifer Gonzalez on April 11, 2022
A boy was born to Charles Olivares and Jennifer Diaz on April 12, 2022
A girl was born to Austin and Alexis Hedges on April 12, 2022
A girl was born to Kevin Cortes and Anahi Arzola on April 12, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Ricardo Izquierdo and Gabriela Montesdeoca on April 4, 2022
A girl was born to Irma Beatriz Monroy on April 4, 2022
A boy was born to Ivan Gutierrez and Sydney Ann Lindsay Hierholzer on April 5, 2022
A boy was born to Carlos Alejandro Sanchez and Jasmine Renee Balderas on April 5, 2022
A girl was born to Everest Saines Perez and Mayra Cruz on April 7, 2022
A girl was born to Fabian Canchola Vaca and Annessa Marie Solorio on April 8, 2022
A boy was born to Guadalupe Emiliano Covarrubias and Suemy Veronica Echeverria Lugo on April 12, 2022
A boy was born to Javier Cedric Munoz and Nicole Lynnea Gilmore on April 14, 2022
A boy was born to Derek Gordon Brenner and Kenzie Viola Gerr on April 15, 2022
A boy was born to Luis Alberto Espinoza and Brooklynn Faith Gregory on April 18, 2022
