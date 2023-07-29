Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Juan Sanchez and Rubi Lazaro on July 1, 2023
A girl was born to Edwin and Nallely Gonzalez on July 1. 2023
A boy was born to Angel and Nicole Alvarez on July 3, 2023
A boy was born to Andrew Perkins and Dominique Valdez on July 3, 2023
A boy was born to Johny Elias and Carol Haddad on July 4, 2023
A girl was born to Hernan Hernandez and Jenee Gomez on July 6, 2023
A boy was born to Mingo Yruegas and Aalayuh Ando on July 8, 2023
A girl was born to Fernando Quintero and Cielo Galvan on July 8, 2023
A girl was born to Christopher and Holly Rhyne on July 10, 2023
A boy was born to Daniel Herrera and Valentina Felipe on July 11, 2023
A girl was born to Peter and Brittani Koperak on July 12, 2023
A girl was born to Esteven Flores and Jennifer Espinoza on July 13, 2023
A girl was born to Juan Nunez and Sandra Llamas on July 13, 2023
A boy was born to Greg Hollingsworth and Linda Vivanco on July 13, 2023
A boy was born to Jose De Los Santos and Kimberly Morales on July 13, 2023
A boy was born to Benjamin Dirkx and Rosa Diaz on July 14, 2023
A boy was born to Zachary and Sarah Diamond on July 14, 2023
A boy was born to Carl and Jevie Anne Buck on July 14, 2023
A girl was born to Pablo Pantoja and Madison Correa on July 14, 2023
A boy was born to Joseph and Katherine Castillo on July 15, 2023
A boy was born to Juan Jesus and Francisca Sanchez on July 15, 2023
A boy was born to Alfredo Leon and Rachelle Gomez on July 16, 2023
A girl was born to Jorge Ortega and Keanah Montez on July 17, 2023
A girl was born to Mansoor and Aubrey Arain on July 17, 2023
A boy was born to Annika Schubert on July 18, 2023
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby girl was born to Elmer Joel Mendoza and Brianna Lynn Sanchez on 06/07/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Melvin Joniel Cruz Jimenez and Dania Maritza Martinez Uriarte on 06/07/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Joseph Jerome Maldonado and Gloria Eliset Trujillo on 06/14/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Vincent Gary Hernandez and Mia Rashelle Gonzalez on 06/15/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Jeremy Chase Blanchet and Brittany Lynn Johnston on 06/13/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Cesar Nunez and Monica Diaz on 06/12/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Eduardo Daniel Chavez and Zulayg Barrios Duran on 06/17/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Terence Levon King and Andrea Monique Ramirez on 06/20/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Jose Luis Rangel and Felicia Ana Cortez on 06/21/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Martin Ortega Lopez Jr and Adriana Alexandra Lopez on 06/21/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Antonio Custodio and Angelica Custodio on 06/24/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby girl was born to Salvador Junior Reyes and Lysena Yvette Navarrete on 06/30/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
