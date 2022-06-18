Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Andres Hernandez and Dionicia Galindo on May 29, 2022
A girl was born to Edwin Cortes and Cynthia Cortez on May 31, 2022
A girl was born to Joseph and Gina Arcamonte on June 1, 2022
A girl was born to Brandon Miller and Gladys Cortes on June 1, 2022
A girl was born to Alan Mauelon and Alma Romero on June 1, 2022
A boy was born to David Barajas and Cassandra Limon on June 2, 2022
A boy was born to Miguel Hernandez and Alexis Aldana on June 2, 2022
A boy was born to Dustin and Karisa Brink on June 2, 2022
A boy was born to Celestino Vazquez and Eustolia Solano on June 2, 2022
A boy was born to Miguel Sanchez and Fany Herrera on June 4, 2022
A girl was born to Jason Barcenas and Michele Guerrero on June 4, 2022
A boy was born to Maritza Murillo on June 4, 2022
A boy was born to Steven and Kazondra Bravo on June 4, 2022
A boy was born to Joseph Parto and Arlene Larios on June 4, 2022
A girl was born to James and Whitney Barton on June 5, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A girl was born to Jesus Acosta Granados and Daniela Aragon on June 2, 2022
A girl was born to Frank Morales and Yecenia Martinez on June 3, 2022
A boy was born to Rosemary Hernandez-Gutierrez and Joseph Cobarrubias on June 7, 2022
A boy was born to Leon Jermaine Langhorne Jr. and Laura Pelagio on June 10, 2022
