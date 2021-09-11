Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Daniel and Rachelle Romero on August 17, 2021

A girl was born to Arnulfo Serdena and Emily Foster on August 18, 2021

A boy was born to Angelli Roman on August 19, 2021

A boy was born to Christopher and Lacey Taglia on August 19, 2021

A boy was born to Moises Ferreira and Maira Haro Ortiz on August 20, 2021

A girl was born to Cruz Lopez and Taylor Hallmark on August 20, 2021

A girl was born to Raymond Mendoza and Rabae Rodriguez on August 20, 2021

A boy was born to Max Jordan and Alyssa Ellison on August 20, 2021

A boy was born to Alecia Yip on August 20, 2021

A boy was born to Gabriel Gonzalez and Karen Gomez on August 21, 2021

A boy was born to Ryan Ervin and Mireya Cordova on August 21, 2021

A girl was born to Jose Herrera and Yaneli Juarez on August 21, 2021

A boy was born to Alex Rodriguez and Sophia Patino on August 22, 2021

A girl was born to Lino Castillo and Ruth Alvarado on August 22, 2021

A boy was born to Alejandro and Wendy Marin on August 22, 2021

A boy was born to Hyon Song and Jongeun Park on August 23, 2021

A girl was born to Jose Flores and Fabiola Rivera on August 23, 2021

A girl was born to Isaias and Alicia Morales on August 23, 2021

A boy was born to Celerino Guzman and Ana Flores on August 24, 2021

A boy was born to Isabella Alvarez on August 24, 2021

A boy was born to Doniel Galloway and Savanna Marquez on August 24, 2021

A girl was born to Pascual Lopez and Sonia Cruz on August 25, 2021

A girl was born to Omar Delgado and Dulce Torres on August 25, 2021

A girl was born to Cameron Taylor and Brittanii Evans on August 26, 2021

A boy was born to Robert Ortega and Evelyn Jimenez on August 26, 2021

A boy was born to Adrian Hernandez and Carmen Ramirez on August 27, 2021

A girl was born to Jose Mendoza and Maria Camacho on August 28, 2021

A boy was born to Cristo Salazar and Guadalupe Ochoa on August 28, 2021

A boy was born to Juan Carlos Ceja and Fernanda Silva on August 28, 2021

A boy was born to Eliseo Ixmatlahua and Lorena Garcia on August 28, 2021

A girl was born to Joshua Bedard and Diana Perez on August 28, 2021

A boy was born to David Lita and Ismaicelda Sanchez on August 28, 2021

A boy was born to Gabriel Torres and Lupita Madrigal on August 28, 2021

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A girl was born to Alexandra Gudalupe Andalon and Juan Candelario Rivera on June 19, 2021. 

A boy was born to Jessica Ruiz and Bucky Dane Martinez on June 20, 2021.

A boy was born to Yesica Sanchez on June 21, 2021.

A boy was born to Florencio Cordero and Rosario Rodriguez Diaz on September 4, 2021. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments