Marian Regional Medical Center
A girl was born to Silvestre Martinez and Kassandra Garnica on May 4, 2022
A girl was born to Garrett Castillo and Shawna Regan on May 5, 2022
A girl was born to Matthew and Christine Mungo on May 5, 2022
A boy was born to Jacinto Gonzalez and Rebeca Rendon on May 6, 2022
A boy was born to Carlos Hernandez and Yanelly Herrera on May 6, 2022
A girl was born to Javier Garcia and Alejandra Silva on May 7, 2022
A girl was born to Hector Elenes and Sandra Rosas on May 7, 2022
A girl was born to Luis Xicalhua and Yesica Hernandez on May 8, 2022
A girl was born to Ernesto Gonzalez and Marcelina Cantu on May 9, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A boy was born to Ramon Vazquez Ochoa and Susana Robles Montelongo on May 7, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Jorge Murcia Diaz and Xitlalith Anali Navarro Monrroy on May 10, 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.