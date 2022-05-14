Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Silvestre Martinez and Kassandra Garnica on May 4, 2022

A girl was born to Garrett Castillo and Shawna Regan on May 5, 2022

A girl was born to Matthew and Christine Mungo on May 5, 2022

A boy was born to Jacinto Gonzalez and Rebeca Rendon on May 6, 2022

A boy was born to Carlos Hernandez and Yanelly Herrera on May 6, 2022

A girl was born to Javier Garcia and Alejandra Silva on May 7, 2022

A girl was born to Hector Elenes and Sandra Rosas on May 7, 2022

A girl was born to Luis Xicalhua and Yesica Hernandez on May 8, 2022

A girl was born to Ernesto Gonzalez and Marcelina Cantu on May 9, 2022

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A boy was born to Ramon Vazquez Ochoa and Susana Robles Montelongo on May 7, 2022

A girl was born to Jose Jorge Murcia Diaz and Xitlalith Anali Navarro Monrroy on May 10, 2022

