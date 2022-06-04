Marian Regional Medical Center

A girl was born to Ricky Rencher and Camille Butler on May 10, 2022

A girl was born to Micah Hernandez and Elicia Negrete on May 10, 2022

A boy was born to Ezekail Munoz and Rebecca Jara on May 10, 2022

A girl was born to Jose Manuel Reyes and Nolvia Pena on May 12, 2022

A girl was born to Efren Quiroz and Maria Murillo on May 12, 2022

A girl was born to Evelyn Aquino on May 12, 2022

A girl was born to Luis Aguirre and Sonia Rangel on May 14, 2022

A girl was born to Karol Tyczynski and Alyse Andrade on May 14, 2022

A boy was born to Vincent Serna and Pauline Peavy on May 14, 2022

A girl was born to Arturo and Christy Delgadillo on May 15, 2022

A boy was born to Jan Quan and Ivy Cai on May 16, 2022

A girl was born to Carlos Aguilera and Violeta Mena on May 16, 2022

A girl was born to Josue Aguilar and Sandra Gallardo on May 16, 2022

A girl was born to Christopher and Kelli Logan on May 16, 2022

A girl was born to Ernesto Vazquez and Edith Espinoza on May 19, 2022

A girl was born to Justin Bertola and Catalina Pratt on May 19, 2022

A girl was born to Daniel Nunez and Maria Del Mazo on May 19, 2022

A boy was born to Anthony Vegas and Ariel Perez on May 19, 2022

A girl was born to Angel Barriga and Ariel Ruiz on May 20, 2022

A girl was born to Clark and Lora Guest on May 21, 2022

A girl was born to Jesus Torralba and Sandra Vongsaroj on May 22, 2022

A boy was born to Mauri Angelo and Angellie Madhu Portugal on May 22, 2022

A boy was born to Dylan and Rayanna Liscum on May 23, 2022

A boy was Benjamin and Rachael Marquez on May 24, 2022

A boy was born to Jason and Maddison Turton on May 24, 2022

A girl was born to Darnell Oliver and Kevona Wright on May 25, 2022

A boy was born to Juan Arizaga and Andrea Garcia on May 25, 2022

A boy was born to Jonathan Sanchez and Graciela Torralva on May 25, 2022

A boy was born to Ricky Ortiz and Bridget Chavez on May 25, 2022

A girl was born to Jaime Quintana and Margarita Nunez on May 28, 2022

Lompoc Valley Medical Center

A boy was born to Brandon Justin Wick and Rylie Ciera Howell on May 12, 2022 

A girl was born to Jimmy Munoz and Kayla Ochoa on May 17, 2022 

A girl was born to Johnny Richard Espinar and Judith Betancourt on May 24, 2022

A boy was born to Jose Antonio Ramos Rios and Valerie Patricia Aguniga on May 25, 2022

A boy was born to David Michael Gaspar and Lauren Nicole Gaspar on May 27, 2022

A girl was born to Ryan Allan Pomeroy and Adrianna Luciana Guerra on May 27, 2022

A girl was born to Ryan Anthony Brookshier and Shelby Ann Sanchez on May 31, 2022

A girl was born to Ivan Hernandez Martinez and Maritza Hernandez on June 1, 2022

