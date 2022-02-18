Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Martin Bolanos and Maria Cortes on January 1, 2022
A boy was born to Dominik and Desiree Hitch on January 1, 2022
A girl was born to Daniel and Jessalyn Ballew on January 1, 2022
A girl was born to Francisco Lemus and Brandee Church on January 2, 2022
A girl was born to Marissa Velasquez on January 3, 2022
A girl was born to Jonathan Ceja and Elizavette Arellano on January 4, 2022
A girl was born to McKenzie Frame on January 4, 2022
A girl was born to Gilbert Barragan and Mayra Chavez on January 4, 2022
A girl was born to Clemente Sanchez and Isabel Aguilar on January 5, 2022
A boy was born to Matthew Knight and Natasha Saffo on January 6, 2022
A girl was born to Luis Lomeli and Irma Ruiz on January 6, 2022
A boy was born to Jose Chavez and Cynthia Velasco on January 6, 2022
A girl was born to Adrian Avila and Maritza Magana on January 6, 2022
A boy was born to Gerardo Martinez and Elizabeth Cisneros on January 7, 2022
A girl was born to Marco Nieto and Yessenia Estrada on January 7, 2022
A girl was born to Marlene Rodriguez on January 8, 2022
A girl was born to Jonathan Herrera and Marissa Martin on January 8, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Lagunas and Guillermina Antunez on January 8, 2022
A boy was born to Erica Chacon on January 9, 2022
A boy was born to Ernest Romero and Sehidy Quiroz on January 9, 2022
A boy was born to Antonio Evangelista and Yadira Carmona on January 11, 2022
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A boy was born to Angel Eduardo Estrada and Kylie Lynndell Schutz on February 1, 2022
A girl was born to Jose Luis Diaz Rubio and Katya Bibiana Ruelas Gil on February 5, 2022
A boy was born to Anatolio Jr. Alejandre and Ashley Michelle Donohoe on February 8, 2022
A boy was born to Pedro M Barraza and Leslie Nayeli Hernandez on February 9, 2022
A boy was born to Roberto Manso-Gontez and Ana Bertha Ramos-Valencia on February 10, 2022
A boy was born to Esuan Jairo Rodriguez and Raquel Rivas on February 10, 2022
A boy was born to Gage Anthony Dalton Barreto and Destiny Marie Macias-Martinez on February 11, 2022
A boy was born to Dalton Joeseph Steven Rouleau and Kylee Ann Hatchell on February 11, 2022
A boy was born to Joshua James White and Yvette Christine Avila on February 12, 2022
A boy was born to Isaias Bocanegra Carrillo and Rebeca Antillon Romero on February 13, 2022
A boy was born to Steven Paniagua and Breanna Irene Gordon on February 15, 2022
