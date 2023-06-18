Marian Regional Medical Center
A boy was born to Andrew Cullen and Mary Richards on May 17, 2023
A girl was born to Mark and Jamie Pollock on May 17, 2023
A girl was born to Derek and Analise Carlotti on May 18, 2023
A girl was born to Marino Angeles and Teresita Mendez on May 19, 2023
A boy was born to Pedro Salcedo and Alejandra Estrada on May 19, 2023
A boy was born to Ismael Paz and Virginia Lopez on May 20, 2023
A girl was born to Jose Duarte and Nubia Palacios on May 22, 2023
A girl was born to Rory and Shannon Baldwin on May 23, 2023
A girl was born to Brett and Erika Albert on May 25, 2023
A girl was born to Julius Esparza and Lizeth Romero on May 25, 2023
A girl was born to Efrian Ayala and Sarahi Rodriguez on May 25, 2023
A girl was born to Michael Flores and Samantha Cubias on May 25, 2023
A boy was born to Jessica Solano on May 26, 2023
A girl was born to Lenin Hernandez and Rosamar Avila on May 26, 2023
A boy was born to Raymond Buelna and Jessica Figueroa on May 26, 2023
A girl was born to Enrique Ortega and Katherine Escobar on May 26, 2023
A girl was born to Hibet Avalos on May 26, 2023
A girl was born to Maycol Lopez and Wendy Membreno on May 27, 2023
A boy was born to Inri Olivera and Monique Diaz on May 27, 2023
A boy was born to Andrew and Fabiola Heuchert on May 27, 2023
A boy was born to Juan and Guadalupe Ruiz on May 28, 2023
A girl was born to Seth and Bonnie Rodenberger on June 1, 2023
A girl was born to Gabriel and Miranda on June 1, 2023
A girl was born to Rolando Ruiz and Yanet Ortega on June 2, 2023
A girl was born to Ernesto Zamudio and Andrea Siordia on June 3, 2023
A girl was born to Jose Valdovinos and Andrea Ramirez on June 3, 2023
A girl was born to Jorge Hernandez and Adelaida Morales on June 3, 2023
A girl was born to Fabian Mendoza and Celerina Duran on June 4, 2023
A girl was born to Andrew Salinas and Marycruz Jimenez on June 4, 2023
A boy was born to Travis and Jessica Lowery on June 5, 2023
Lompoc Valley Medical Center
A baby girl was born to Bradlee Hunter Van Pelt and Rachael Irene Van Pelt on 05/17/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Erik Edward Noriega and Aidee Ibanez Mora on 05/15/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Bevon Mathew Sigel and Cierra Marie Sigel on 05/13/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Kenneth Mark Dunn and Katherine Dawn Bunn on 05/07/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Juan Manzo and Erendida Viviana Nunez on 05/23/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A baby boy was born to Jamie Manuel Rayas and Estefania Flores-Lily on 05/28/2023 at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.